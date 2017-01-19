String of Hickory break-ins under investigation

People are being sought in a string of Hickory break-ins.

Hickory police say at least 13 break-ins have been reported since Dec. 18 at businesses along the Highway 127 N Corridor. "In all of these incidents, the suspect(s) waited until the business was closed," police say.

A person in a Jan. 17 break-in at the Dunkin Donuts on 2nd Street NE similar build and was wearing similar clothing as a person in the break-in of Nationwide Insurance on Springs Road NE Dec. 19, police say.

Hickory police are asking anyone with information in these cases to call them at 828-261-2020.

