York County deputies seeking relatives in 'mystery tombstones' case

Two tombstones found in 2004 in the Clover area remain a mystery.

York County Sheriff's Deputies say the tombstones have lived in their evidence lot since 2004 after a man from Clover called and said he found them off of Jackson Lake Lane.

Deputies say they have tried figuring out what church or cemetery the tombstones belonged to, but have had no luck.

The York County Sheriff's Office posted a video, "Mystery Tombstones," on YouTube in hopes of finding potential relatives.

"We don’t know if the stones were stolen, stolen in a prank, damaged and were dumped after they were replaced," deputies say.

The fully intact tombstone reads Luther Parrott Dec. 18, 1894-Jan. 18 1936, "Gone but not forgotten."

"Fast-forward now to 2017, thirteen years later, following up on a case and going through some of our old evidence and I realized we had tow old tombstones in our evidence lot," a York County deputy said.

The second tombstone, broken in half, reads James R. Smith. The late says March 2. before getting cut off at the year.

"We just wanna know what really happened with these and where they really go."

Anyone with information on the tombstones is asked to call the York County Sheriff's Office at 803-818-6560.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.