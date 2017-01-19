Man told police his car was stolen, then he was arrested

A man who told police that his car had been stolen ended up in jail on a long list of charges.

According to the Salisbury police report, officers responded to a report of a break-in at Knox Computers, located in the 500 block of Klumac Road early on Wednesday morning. There was also a report of a suspicious person in the area.

When officers responded they found a beige, 1992 Buick Riviera sitting in the middle of the road. No one was in the car and the engine was running. Police noticed a bb handgun on the road near the driver's door, a TV that police say had been stolen from the business was also inside the car.

Officers began searching the area and within a few minutes a man came out of the woods to tell police that his car, the Buick Riviera, had been stolen.

Police noted that the man was out of breath, sweating, and covered in grass.

Police charged Demmanuelle Tyyan Fincher, 20, of Church Street, with felony breaking and entering, larceny, and possession of stolen goods. Bond was set at $7500.

According to the report, a computer and several cell phones were also taken from the business. Those items have not been recovered.

