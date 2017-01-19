Man told police his car was stolen, then he was arrested

Cabarrus, Mecklenburg, Gaston and Caldwell counties are all under a Flood Watch until Monday at 8 p.m. Rainfall could exceed 2" in some areas, according to WBTV Meteorologist Lyndsay Tapases.More >>
Cabarrus, Mecklenburg, Gaston and Caldwell counties are all under a Flood Watch until Monday at 8 p.m. Rainfall could exceed 2" in some areas, according to WBTV Meteorologist Lyndsay Tapases.More >>
Scientists, students and research advocates rallied from the Brandenburg Gate to the Washington Monument on Earth Day, conveying a global message of scientific freedom without political interference and spending necessary to make future breakthroughs possible.More >>
Scientists, students and research advocates rallied from the Brandenburg Gate to the Washington Monument on Earth Day, conveying a global message of scientific freedom without political interference and spending necessary to make future breakthroughs possible.More >>
A Harris Teeter brand of frozen hash browns is being recalled after the company that produced them said golf ball materials might be mixed in the bag.More >>
A Harris Teeter brand of frozen hash browns is being recalled after the company that produced them said golf ball materials might be mixed in the bag.More >>
According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the fire started just before 11:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Ben Livingston Road.More >>
According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the fire started just before 11:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Ben Livingston Road.More >>
The city of Charlotte is poised to repeal and replace its controversial Extraordinary Events ordinance that was passed before the Democratic National Convention five years ago.More >>
The city of Charlotte is poised to repeal and replace its controversial Extraordinary Events ordinance that was passed before the Democratic National Convention five years ago.More >>