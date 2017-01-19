Wanted man leads deputies on chase in Rowan and Iredell

A man wanted for a probation violation in Iredell County was the passenger in a car driven by his girlfriend that led deputies on a brief pursuit through two counties on Thursday morning.

According to the report, Rowan Sheriff's deputy Mike Dixon stopped a car around 4:00 am on Highway 801 in western Rowan County.

During the stop, Dixon learned that the passenger was wanted in Iredell County on a felony probation violation. There was also an alert that the man was a gang member, according to investigators.

The report says that when the deputy asked the passenger to step out of the car, the man yelled for the woman driver to go. The woman fled the stop, traveling toward Mooresville with speeds in excess of 115 mph.

The pursuit went into Iredell County but then changed directions and returned to Rowan County on 801.

Deputy Holte successfully deployed stop sticks at Sherrills Ford Rd and Highway 801 to stop the car, according to the report.

The woman was apprehended a short distance from the vehicle and arrested, but the man was never located.

Brittany Butler, 25, or Mooresville was charged with flee to elude, reckless driving, and speeding. Bond was set at $5000.

