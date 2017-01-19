Two men wanted in police chase that led to Kannapolis restaurant crash

Two men are wanted for leading police on a chase and crashing a vehicle into a restaurant in Kannapolis early Thursday morning.

Landis police say they were involved in a pursuit with a while 2015 Nissan that drove into Kannapolis. The vehicle was wanted in a breaking and entering in Landis.

Kannapolis police joined in on the pursuit on North Cannon Boulevard at East 18th Street and the Nissan continued down to Main Street.

"Shortly after crossing Main Street, the driver of the Nissan lost control and struck the front of the Restaurant 46 building located 101 West Avenue," police say, causing an estimated $10,000 worth of damage.

The pair, described only as two black males, ran off after crashing into the restaurant.

Police say the Nissan came up as stolen out of Lancaster SC in January 2015.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kannapolis Police Department at 704-920-4000.

