FIRST ALERT: Storms to move in for weekend after mild weather today. Meteorologist Al Conklin is tracking the unsettled pattern.

Our record breaking warmth from Wednesday has ended, but the mild afternoon temperatures won't. Along with it, an unsettled weather pattern will return for the weekend.

Before we get to the weekend, today will be dry and mild. After a chilly start in the 30s and 40s (still above normal for late January) we'll rebound into the lower 60s under partly sunny skies.

Beyond this evening, we turn back to a much more active wet-weather pattern. The first sign of it will hit Friday morning with a brief period of showers cutting across the region around the morning rush hour. By and large though, the remainder of Friday will be rain-free with highs again in the lower 60s.

A large scale storm system will arrive Saturday and with a trailing upper level storm, Sunday will also see disruptive weather with periods of rain and gusty thundershowers fair game both weekend days. Both weekend days have been designated as "Alert Days" due to the expected wet weather and potential severe weather on Sunday, so have a backup plan if you have outdoor activities on the calendar.

Outside of that, our weather slowly settles down next week but temperatures will remain elevated and hovering in the 60s for the foreseeable future.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

