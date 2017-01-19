Overturned cement truck shuts down part of Lancaster Highway

A dump truck overturned in Union County Thursday morning, closing part of Lancaster Highway and injuring one person.

It happened around 5 a.m. near Davis Road, according to Highway Patrol.

The Waxhaw Volunteer Fire Department says one person was trapped and suffered minor injuries.

0447hrs this AM. 9800-Block of Lancaster Hwy, overturned cement truck. R-18 M/A to Jackson VFD (25). (1) occupant entrapped, minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/vLlgoiZY6T — Waxhaw VFD (@WaxhawVFD) January 19, 2017

