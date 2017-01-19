Overturned cement truck shuts down part of Lancaster Highway - | WBTV Charlotte

Overturned cement truck shuts down part of Lancaster Highway

UNION COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

A dump truck overturned in Union County Thursday morning, closing part of Lancaster Highway and injuring one person. 

It happened around 5 a.m. near Davis Road, according to Highway Patrol.

The Waxhaw Volunteer Fire Department says one person was trapped and suffered minor injuries. 

