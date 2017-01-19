Hwy 321 NB reopens in Lincoln County

The city of Charlotte is poised to repeal and replace its controversial Extraordinary Events ordinance that was passed before the Democratic National Convention five years ago.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, two large groups were fighting near an apartment complex when shots were fired around 2:20 a.m. in the 3300 block of Marvin Road.More >>
As of Saturday morning, we're still anticipating a warm and dry start to the weekend, and a rainy and cool close on Sunday. Our First Alert Day still stands for Sunday with rain possible at any point during the day.More >>
SIx people were displaced as the result of an apartment fire in East Spencer on Friday afternoon.More >>
From Congressman Budd's office: Congressman Ted Budd (R-NC) hosted a ribbon cutting to mark the ceremonial grand opening of the Davie County office in North Carolina’s 13th congressional district.More >>
