Hwy 321 NB reopens in Lincoln County

A tractor-trailer overturned on Highway 321 northbound in Lincoln County early Thursday morning, shutting down the northbound lanes for a time.

Lincoln County communications says a tractor-trailer rolled and was on its side around 5 a.m. near mile marker 29. The lanes reopened just before 8:30 a.m.

There's no word on what caused the accident.

