JCSU Women’s Basketball Coasts by St. Augustine’s, 67-44



Raleigh, N.C. -- (Jan. 18, 2017) – The Johnson C. Smith University women’s basketball used a big third quarter and coasted past St. Augustine’s University 67-44 in CIAA Southern Division play



The Golden Bulls started hot, going on a 13-0 run in the first quarter, holding the Falcons scoreless over the first 8:09 of play. The Falcons finally got on the board when Paulette Addison scored to make it 13-2. Following a MaryAnna Moore (Laurens, S.C.) layup and tow more SAU baskets, the Golden Bulls led 15-6 after the first quarter.



The Falcons would close the gap to 15-14 early in the second quarter after a layup from Quiera Gilmore and at 17-16 following a Maiya Gibson basket. The Golden Bulls’ Krista White (Dayton, Ohio) would score five straight points, the first coming on a layup and then a three-pointer from the left side to put JCSU back on top 22-16 with 5:42 left before the half.



In the third quarter, the Golden Bulls would embark on a 10-0 run over the first 1:57 to push the lead to 38-21. After SAU trimmed the lead to 41-28, JCSU responded again, this time with a 9-2 run to close the quarter, making it 51-31 at the end of the third quarter.



In the fourth, JCSU led by as many as 26 points and SAU never got closer than 17 as the Golden Bulls took the 67-44 win.



JCSU was led by Rivers, as she scored 13 points on a 5-of-9 shooting effort. Teammate

Asha Jordan (Monroe, N.C.) had 12. Moore also had a productive outing, as she scored eight points and pulled down a team-high five rebounds. Jamia Johnson (Durham, N.C.) had a career-high eight points and four rebounds in the win.



SAU got a game-high 19 points from Kaaliya Williams.



The win improves JCSU to 12-4 overall, 5-1 in CIAA play and 2-0 in Southern Division play while SAU drops to 3-16, 0-7 and 0-2.



The Golden Bulls return to CIAA Southern Division play on Saturday, Jan. 21 when they travel to rival Livingstone for a 2:00 p.m. tilt with the Blue Bears.

