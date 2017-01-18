WINGATE: Bulldogs hand #3 Royals Their First Loss Of The Season

Bulldogs hand #3 Royals their first loss of the season 1/18/2017 | Men's Basketball | Box Score Charlotte, N.C.----The Wingate University Bulldogs picked up their seventh consecutive victory Wednesday night, holding third-ranked Queens University to a season-low 64 points in a 71-64 victory in South Atlantic Conference men's basketball action. Wingate improves to 10-7 overall and 7-4 in the SAC, while the Royals fall to 16-1 overall and 10-1 in the conference.



Queens entered the contest averaging 89.6 points per game, shooting 50.7 percent from the field. The Bulldogs held the Royals to just 64 points, 11 points fewer than any other contest this season. Queens shot 42.6 percent from the field Wednesday night, the second-lowest percentage of the year.



"That was a really good win," head coach Brian Good says. "It shows that we're playing some really good basketball and hopefully we can keep it going. I'm happy with the guys and their effort. Defensively, I thought holding them to 64 points on their court, that's a heck of an accomplishment."



The most balanced offense in the league, the Bulldogs had six players score nine points or more, led by sophomore guard Mike Baez (Orlando, Fla.) with 17 points, hitting four-of-six shots from three-point range. Senior forward Isiah Cureton (Waxhaw, N.C.) had 12 points, 12 rebounds and five assists, while senior guard Anthanee Doyle (Holly Springs, N.C.) also had 12 points, hitting six-of-six shots at the free throw line. Junior guard Zeriq Lolar (Orlando, Fla.) contributed 11 points and five boards, while senior center Keith Griffin (Concord, N.C.) had 10 points, 10 boards and three blocks. Classmate Josh Dominguez (Matthews, N.C.) added nine points and four rebounds.



Todd Withers had 17 points to lead the Queens attack, going five-of-nine from the field. Jalin Alexander added 11 points, four rebounds and three assists. Daniel Carr and Daniel Camps contributed nine points apiece for the Royals.



Wingate got off to a slow start, falling behind 8-3 at the 14:21 mark on a Camps bucket. Ike Agusi pushed the lead to six with a triple at the 12:48 mark, but a Baez three and Cureton dunk cut the lead to one. Cureton buried a triple to tie it at the midway point of the half, while a Griffin bucket put the 'Dogs on top 17-15.



A Darryl White triple put Queens back on top, but a Lolar three and Cureton bucket gave Wingate a 23-21 edge with 5:45 to go in the half. Baez pushed the lead to five with a triple, but A Withers three and Alexander dunk put the Royals back on top at the 2:21 mark. Baez gave Wingate a one-point lead with 1:12 remaining in the half, but a Carr triple in the final minute gave the Royals a 33-31 halftime advantage.



Wingate used an 8-0 run to take a 39-35 lead in the opening minutes of the second half, sparked by a Lolar three. Queens scored the next seven points, taking a 42-39 lead on a layup from Camps. Dominguez countered with a three to tie it with 14:28 to go, while Lolar's layup put the 'Dogs back on top. A Withers three and Carr layup gave Queens a 53-51 lead midway through the half, but the Bulldogs answered with an 11-0 run, holding the Royals scoreless for over five minutes to take a nine-point lead. Griffin's dunk started the spurt, while Doyle's layup made it 62-53 with 4:43 to go.



Mike Davis got Queens within six with a three, while an Alexander triple with 52 seconds left made it 64-62. The Bulldogs turned to Baez, who buried a huge three with 20 seconds left to make it 67-62. Dominguez, Cureton and Doyle added four free throws in the final 12 seconds to preserve the upset. "That's what it's about in our league, making plays down the stretch, getting stops, taking care of the basketball," Good says. "We're getting better at those things and guys are getting more comfortable with their roles."



The contest featured 18 ties and eight lead changes, with neither team ever gaining a double-digit lead. The Bulldogs shot 40.7 percent from the field, hitting nine-of-22 shots from three-point range (40.9 percent). Queens shot 42.6 percent while hitting eight-of-22 shots from beyond the arc (36.4 percent). The Bulldogs held a 43-31 rebounding advantage, while holding a huge 16-2 edge in second-chance points. Wingate turned 21 Queens turnovers into 26 points on the night.



The Bulldogs are back in action Saturday, starting the second half of league play at home against Mars Hill at 4 p.m. on ESPN3.