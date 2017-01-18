Suspects accused of prescription fraud, running from police arrested

Multiple people accused of prescription fraud were taken into custody Wednesday night after crashing a vehicle while running from police.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they were called to a prescription fraud report at the Walgreens in the 9400 block of Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road around 8:40 p.m. Police say four people had dropped off a forged prescription and returned to pick it up.

Officers tried to stop the suspect vehicle as it was leaving, but say the suspects refused to stop and fled onto Interstate 485. The suspects ended up wrecking the vehicle on Oakdale Road when they hit a curb.

The four suspects ran but three were caught and arrested. The suspects face charges of felony conspiracy, possession of a stolen firearm, prescription fraud and resist/obstruct/delay an officer after being apprehended.

No names have been released.

