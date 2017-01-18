Coroner IDs man, teen killed in Rock Hill shooting - | WBTV Charlotte

Coroner IDs man, teen killed in Rock Hill shooting

ROCK HILL, SC (WBTV) -

The York County coroner has identified two men killed in a Rock Hill shooting Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the 600 block of Blake Street around 7 p.m. Wednesday night to the report of shots being fired. When they got to the scene, they found one man dead and another injured.

According to the coroner's office, 26-year-old Jimmy Williamson died at the scene from a gunshot wound.

An injured man was flown to Carolinas Medical Center. A short time later a third victim showed up at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill. Police said both the second and third victim have life-threatening injuries.

Officials say 18-year-old Mekhi Rawlison later died from his injuries.

Officers have not said what may have transpired before the shooting but said they are investigating the death as a homicide. Police say there is no one at large that is believed to be a threat to the community. 

Autopsy and toxicology are pending on both of these men. 

Anyone with information about the incident should call Rock Hill Police.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

