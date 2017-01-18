York Co teacher takes students to watch seventh presidential inauguration

On Inauguration Day, promises are made and power is passed as the world watches. Few can say they've witnessed the pomp and circumstance first hand, but Jane Gilfillan has experienced six.

"Each one has it's own different uniqueness to it," she said.

Thursday morning at 6 a.m. the York High School social studies teacher will board a bus headed for Washington D.C. with a group of 54 students and chaperones. They will spend the next few days experiencing all Inauguration weekend has to offer.

"I'm excited every time I go and every time I get ready to come home I say I'll never do it again," she said.

But she does. Because the 35-year teaching veteran believes witnessing history is the best government lesson a kid could get. Ten students were even on the waiting list for the trip.

"Believing in democracy, I think everyone should have an active role...Some of them come back and tell me it's the best thing they ever did," she said.

Bill Clinton's first inaugural address in 1993 was Gilfillan's first too. She hasn't missed one since and despite safety concerns, she isn't missing Donald Trump's first day at the helm.

"I'm just one of those you can't let fear rule your life," she said.

Gilfillan plans to retire next year, but not without knowing she's offered hundreds of kids a front row seat to democracy over the years.

"Just a great day for our country," she said.

