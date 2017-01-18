York Co teacher takes students to watch seventh presidential ina - | WBTV Charlotte

York Co teacher takes students to watch seventh presidential inauguration

By Sarah-Blake Morgan, Reporter
Connect
(Photo courtesy Jane Gilfillan) (Photo courtesy Jane Gilfillan)
YORK COUNTY, SC (WBTV) -

On Inauguration Day, promises are made and power is passed as the world watches. Few can say they've witnessed the pomp and circumstance first hand, but Jane Gilfillan has experienced six.

"Each one has it's own different uniqueness to it," she said. 

Thursday morning at 6 a.m. the York High School social studies teacher will board a bus headed for Washington D.C. with a group of 54 students and chaperones. They will spend the next few days experiencing all Inauguration weekend has to offer. 

"I'm excited every time I go and every time I get ready to come home I say I'll never do it again," she said. 

But she does. Because the 35-year teaching veteran believes witnessing history is the best government lesson a kid could get. Ten students were even on the waiting list for the trip.

"Believing in democracy, I think everyone should have an active role...Some of them come back and tell me it's the best thing they ever did," she said.

Bill Clinton's first inaugural address in 1993 was Gilfillan's first too. She hasn't missed one since and despite safety concerns, she isn't missing Donald Trump's first day at the helm.

"I'm just one of those you can't let fear rule your life," she said. 

Gilfillan plans to retire next year, but not without knowing she's offered hundreds of kids a front row seat to democracy over the years.

"Just a great day for our country," she said.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Markers being picked up off I-77 this weekend

    Markers being picked up off I-77 this weekend

    Saturday, April 22 2017 12:25 AM EDT2017-04-22 04:25:51 GMT
    (Ben Williamson | WBTV)(Ben Williamson | WBTV)
    Many drivers have expressed concerns over snowplowable markers on I-77 that have caused damage to cars. After this weekend, those drivers will be getting their wish. North Carolina Department of Transportation crews will be removing these markers in northern Mecklenburg County and Iredell County this weekend. There will be lane closures from 9 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday, 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday, and 9 p.m. Sunday to 5:30 a.m. Monday. The closures will take place between...More >>
    Many drivers have expressed concerns over snowplowable markers on I-77 that have caused damage to cars. After this weekend, those drivers will be getting their wish. North Carolina Department of Transportation crews will be removing these markers in northern Mecklenburg County and Iredell County this weekend. There will be lane closures from 9 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday, 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday, and 9 p.m. Sunday to 5:30 a.m. Monday. The closures will take place between...More >>

  • CMPD officer won’t face internal discipline in fatal shooting of Keith Lamont Scott

    CMPD officer won’t face internal discipline in fatal shooting of Keith Lamont Scott

    Friday, April 21 2017 11:10 PM EDT2017-04-22 03:10:50 GMT
    Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have determined that Officer Brentley Vinson complied with department policy when he killed Keith Lamont Scott in a shooting that touched off days rioting and protests. (The Charlotte Observer)Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have determined that Officer Brentley Vinson complied with department policy when he killed Keith Lamont Scott in a shooting that touched off days rioting and protests. (The Charlotte Observer)

    CMPD’s decision means that an internal review has found that Vinson shouldn’t face termination, suspension or other severe discipline.

    More >>

    CMPD’s decision means that an internal review has found that Vinson shouldn’t face termination, suspension or other severe discipline.

    More >>

  • BLOG: Showers and storms Friday evening, First Alert Day Sunday

    BLOG: Showers and storms Friday evening, First Alert Day Sunday

    Friday, April 21 2017 10:52 PM EDT2017-04-22 02:52:53 GMT
    (WBTV)(WBTV)

    Sunday is a First Alert Day, but we've got Friday evening and Saturday to get past first, so here's how it looks like things will play out over the next 48 hours.

    More >>

    Sunday is a First Alert Day, but we've got Friday evening and Saturday to get past first, so here's how it looks like things will play out over the next 48 hours.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly