Motorcyclist seriously injured after hitting tree in south Charlotte

One person was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident in south Charlotte Wednesday evening.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. near the intersection of South Quail Acres Road and Ballantyne Commons Parkway. Medic says the man was injured after crashing his motorcycle taken to Carolinas Medical Center with very serious injuries.

It appeared the driver lost control before his motorcycle struck the ground. He skidded about 25 feet until the motorcycle went off the road and hit a tree, the police report said.

Perry suffered from multiple broken bones and other injuries.

