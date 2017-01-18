Bounce Scholar of the Week: Dehavlon Jones - | WBTV Charlotte

Bounce Scholar of the Week: Dehavlon Jones

(Photo courtesy family) (Photo courtesy family)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Each week during the school year, Project L.I.F.T. selects a student who is excelling not only inside the classroom, but outside as well. The student - along with their favorite teacher - is featured every Wednesday on WBTV News on Bounce at 8 p.m. The program operates within the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School System.

This week's scholar is Dehavlon Jones, a 5th grader at Allenbrook Elementary School.

Bio: Dehavlon Jones is 10 years old. Her favorite part of school is the morning because that's when she learns math and plays at recess.  Math is also her favorite subject.

Dehavlon's mom is Karla Jones and her dad is Marty Jones, but his real name is Dehavlon too! She also has a sister named Darlene. Dehavlon also enjoys attending Allenbrook with her nephews, 6-year-old Antonio and his 10-year-old brother Daikwan.

