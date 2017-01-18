BLOG: First Alert Days this weekend

First Alert Days have been issued for Saturday and Sunday.

A storm system will form over the Gulf Coast states and start to head northeast on Saturday. While the first half of the day should only experience scattered showers, rain will begin to overtake us by afternoon and evening.

The rain could be heavy at times as we move into the overnight hours. A rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out. The rain will last through the night and into Sunday.

Periods of rain will continue Sunday and more than an inch of rain isn’t out of the question. Thunderstorms are possible and a severe storm can’t be ruled out. This is something we will be watching very closely between now and then.

If you have any outdoor weekend plans because you saw the temperatures in the 60s, have a plan B on stand-by for now.

It could be pretty tricky – especially during the day on Sunday.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.