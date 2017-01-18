Turning Point Academy staff concerned about forced move

Teachers at Turning Point Academy (TPA) are concerned about Charlotte-Mecklenburg School (CMS) district forcing them to move out of their school in the middle of the school year.

CMS is making room for a new magnet school to take over Turning Point Academy's building next school year. TPA has to move in February. Letters WBTV obtained show that staff is upset.

One teacher wrote CMS, stating in part, "Turning Point Academy teachers and students have been treated like we are low class citizens."

Teachers would like to have moved at the end of school year, but CMS said no. TPA teachers are concerned moving now will encourage a drop in attendance. They also believe the new location, the old Pawtuckett Elementary School, is not suited for the middle and high school at-risk students.

"These children need to be healed and be served," TPA Volunteer Rueben Moore said. "And you don't serve them by sticking them in some elementary school in the middle of nowhere. You put them right at the heart beat of CMS. You put them at the university."

Another concern is Pawtuckett is not on a bus line. Some students use the bus to go to work and parents use it to stay engaged with their children's alternative school.

"A kid on the bus for an hour that's already struggling with motivation to go to school is not a good recipe for success," Moore said.

CMS Superintendent Ann Clark said the district is doing something about the bus lines.

"We are working with the city to see about the potential of putting a bus stop in closer proximity to the school," Clark said. "And that's a conversation we are having right now more for the parents to access the school."

Clark said the district will schedule home visits if need be to help parents stay connected to the school.

Teachers and staff also don't like the fact the alternative school keeps moving from location to another location. This will be the fourth time the alternative school has moved in the past few years.

"I don't want students to be constantly in transition moving from place to place," Clark said. "And so given the size of Pawtucket, it's not likely to be a school where we would put an elementary program back in and we really don't have growth in that area."

Teachers have written letters pleading with the district to change its mind on location. They claim Pawtuckett is too small for TPA’s student population, and doesn't have a gym for physical education. They also question if the school is safe. Crews are working on the old elementary school.

"Pawtuckett is just an opportunity to shuffle them out of the way," Moore said.

Students who attend Turning Point Academy stay there for 35 to 180 days.

