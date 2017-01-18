Grudzielanek announced as new Charlotte Knights manager

As the Charlotte Knights start their 30th season of baseball, the team announced Mark Grudzielanek as their new manager for the 2017 season.

He comes to the Knights after 2 years in the Arizona Diamondbacks organization as a manager and a coordinator. Back in 2015, he managed the Single-A Kane County Cougars to a 84-54 record and a playoff berth.

This will be his first season with the White Sox organization so there will be a slight adjustment period.

"You can always say the skies the limit with some of these kids," said Grudzielanek. "But there's some really good arms out there and some talented players they acquired and I look forward to working with them."

The White Sox traded pitcher Chris Sale last season and got back some great talent including second baseman Yoan Moncada who arguably is the top prospect in all off baseball and pitcher Michael Kopech. Both could potentially find their way to Charlotte at some point this season.

The final roster for the Knights will not be decided until the conclusion of spring training for the Chicago White Sox.

Grudzielanek spent 15 season in the Major Leagues playing for 6 different teams. He played in over 18 hundred games and had a career batting average of .289 with 2,040 hits, 90 home runs, 640 RBI, and 133 stolen bases.

