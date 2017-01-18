John Lewis faced violence in the Carolinas years before Selma

The feud between President-elect Donald Trump and Georgia Congressman John Lewis has gone on for days.

Violence from 1965 went global as John Lewis attempted to cross Selma Alabama's now-famous Edmund Pettus Bridge during a voting rights march.

Lewis said this past weekend that he would not attend Trump's inauguration and that Trump was not a legitimate president. That touched off a firestorm with Trump, who sent out a tweet that Lewis was all talk.

But the Selma episode wasn't the first time Lewis shed blood in the name of civil rights.

"On May 1, 1965, we arrived at the Greyhound bus station in Rock Hill, South Carolina," Lewis said.

He was part of what would be known as the Freedom Rides, which were designed to test new laws at bus stations with the intent of ending Jim Crow laws.

"And we tried to enter a so-called white waiting room,“ Lewis told WBTV. ”The waiting room was marked, 'white waiting,' and the moment we entered the doorway, a group of young white men attacked us, beat us and left us lying in a pool of blood."

Years later, Elwin Wilson of Rock Hill admitted to the act and, back in 2010, he recalled the 1961 encounter.

Wilson said, "I hit him upside the head one time, and hit him again and knocked him down."

Before dying in 2013, Wilson could make peace with the man who would later become a civil rights icon.

"We were not struggling against people. We were not struggling against Mr. Wilson or any white person. We were struggling against customs, traditions, and bad laws. We were seeking to bring people together," Lewis said.

While Lewis has prided himself on bringing people together, many critics are calling his decision of not attending this Friday's inauguration divisive.

