Hickory man charged with three armed robberies

A Hickory man is behind bars without bond after authorities in Hickory and Burke County charged him Wednesday with a series of armed robberies.

Christopher Robinson, 40, was identified as the suspect in an early morning armed robbery of a convenience store on North Center Street in Hickory.

After he was in custody, authorities saw that he fit the description of another armed robbery at the Holiday Inn Express in Hickory back in December. Burke County deputies joined in the investigation when it was learned that Robinson also fit the description of an armed robbery that occurred in that county on Sunday.

By late Wednesday afternoon, Robinson had been charged in all three, but had not yet been served the warrants from Burke County.

Teresa Lane, the clerk on duty when the store in Burke County was robbed, looked at a mugshot of Robinson and said she was certain it was the man who threatened her life.

"This is definitely him," she said.

Lane said it has been a difficult few days dealing with what happened to her, but she was not going to quit work and just stay at home.

"He is not going to scare me off," she said.

Authorities are looking at other unsolved robberies in the area to see if Robinson may have a connection with those cases.

For now, he is behind bars at the Catawba County Jail and is being held without bond. A first appearance in court is scheduled for Thursday.

