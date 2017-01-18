Second person charged in shooting death of Charlotte business owner

A second man has been charged in a fatal shooting of a man at a convenience store in northeast Charlotte last week.

Shalome Quran Scott, 21, is charged with murder in the death of 45-year-old Massaquoi Kotay. Scott is additionally charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The day after Kotay's death, police arrested and charged 20-year-old Desmond Black with murder and armed robbery.

Kotay was shot just after 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 12, in the 400 block of N. Tryon Street.

A police source told WBTV two men took off running after the shooting. Police spent hours searching for them from the air and on foot without any success.

Kotay's close friend said Kotay owned the convenience store where the shooting happened. He leaves behind a wife, four children and ten siblings.

Police said they are not looking for any additional suspects.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call detectives at 704-432-TIPS, or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

