Two Salisbury Police officers honored for life-saving actions

Two Salisbury police officers were honored as lifesavers for their work in saving a man who had been shot twice and was bleeding to death. And they did their jobs while bullets were flying around them and a gunman was on the loose.

“I was sitting at a red light at the square in here in Salisbury when the call came in that we had a gunshot victim," said Master Police Officer Joe Wilson.

It was late August, Officer Wilson and Detective Devin Barkalow rushed to the 700 block of Second Street where they saw a man leaning up against the front door of a duplex. The man had been shot twice.

“We were the first two officers there, we found the subject sitting in front of this house," Wilson said. "We examined his legs and realized that both femoral arteries had been lacerated from the gunshot wounds. He was sitting, leaning in front of this house, and he was screaming for help and we could see that he was covered from the waist down in dark blood.”

The man was later identified as William Scott Kerr, Jr., 31. His femoral arteries in both legs had been severed by the gunshots. The officers knew it was a life or death situation.

“With each pump of his heart you could just see it coming out," Wilson added. “We physically saw him go white as a ghost from the loss of blood, he was about to go into a faint stage, so we just stopped with all the talk and just carried on with the first aid.”

Acting quickly, they reached for combat arm tourniquets. Designed for military use, more and more police officers are carrying them.

“With every twist of the tourniquet I could see the blood flow gradually stopping and then you actually watch it come down to just a slow trickle like a finger cut or something," Wilson added.

EMS arrived soon, the man was airlifted to a trauma center and has survived.

On Tuesday Wilson and Barkalow were honored by the City Council for their lifesaving efforts…a distinction that Wilson says, wasn’t really necessary.

“It means a lot, but at the same time it’s not really necessary, I was just doing my job," Wilson said. "I was doing what we train to do. It wasn’t just me, it was Officer Barkalow, it wasn’t just me and Officer Barkalow, it was Baker team of the Salisbury Police Department, it took all of us to do that…”

Detective Barkalow is currently working in an undercover capacity and was not available for an interview or picture.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.



