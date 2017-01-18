Burke Co sex offender charged with indecent liberties with 6-year-old

A Burke County man and registered sex offender was arrested again after deputies say he engaged in "inappropriate sexualized behaviors" with a 6-year-old.

Mark David Smith Jr, 32, was arrested Tuesday and charged with taking indecent liberties with a minor.

Earlier that day, the juvenile victim told officials at the Child Advocacy Center that Smith, who lives in Morganton, had engaged in inappropriate behavior.

Investigators said the inappropriate behaviors were described as, but were not limited to, Smith exposing himself to the juvenile, as well as forcing the child to sit on his lap.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office worked with the Department of Social Services: Child Protective Services to investigate and substantiate the allegations.

Smith was then taken into custody and placed in the Burke Catawba District Confinement Facility under a $25,000 bond.

