Fire breaks out at north Charlotte apartment complex

Firefighters responded Wednesday to an apartment fire in north Charlotte.

The fire broke out at the Tanglewood Apartments on the 4500 block of Wynbrook Way, which is off Dalecrest Drive.

Little information has been released about the incident, but from WBTV's Sky3, some damage could be seen on the back of one of the units.

There is no word on what may have caused the fire or if any injuries were reported.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.