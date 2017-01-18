Charlotte-Mecklenburg police to assist at Donald Trump inauguration

Washington, D.C. (Joe Marusak | Charlotte Observer) - About 60 Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers left for Washington, D.C., on Wednesday to help the Metropolitan Police Department at Friday’s inauguration of Donald Trump as 45th president of the United States.

The Metropolitan Police Department requested CMPD’s assistance, the fourth straight presidential inauguration CMPD has helped.

Once the officers arrive, they will be given their assignment from the Metropolitan Police Department. The CMPD team will be briefed and sworn in on Thursday and will deploy to their assignments on Friday, CMPD spokesman Officer Keith Trietley said.

The CMPD team will return to Charlotte on Saturday.