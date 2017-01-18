Crews respond to Salisbury duplex fire

Crews responded to a fire at a duplex in Salisbury Wednesday afternoon.

The fire broke out at a unit in the Matika Villa neighborhood, located in the 1000 block of Matika Drive. Firefighters reported seeing heavy smoke when they arrived.

The resident in the adjoining unit was able to escape with her two dogs. No one was home on the side where the fire started.

Fire departments who helped battle the blaze included Salisbury, South Salisbury, Locke Township, Granite Quarry, and the Rowan Rescue Squad.

There is no determination on what may have caused the fire yet. The Red Cross is assisting the affected family.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.