Man faces death penalty if convicted in Iredell Co. homicide, kidnapping

A man accused of killing a woman and kidnapping her daughter in Iredell County last month faces the death penalty if convicted, sources confirmed Wednesday.

Gary Stephen Love, 47, faces the death penalty if convicted of murder, sexual assault and kidnapping.

Iredell deputies responded to a welfare check around 7:30 a.m. Dec. 26 at a home on Cool Springs Road, where they found 46-year-old Robin Denman dead and her 14-year-old daughter who said she'd been tied up for days.

Denman knew Love, deputies say.

Deputies made the trip to the Statesville home after the 14-year-old texted a friend saying she needed help.

When deputies arrived they talked to Love and asked about the whereabouts of Denman and her daughter. Love reportedly told them the two were at a funeral. Deputies said Love then ran from the house but was found, and taken into custody.

Deputies say they looked through the house and found Denman's body "concealed" inside.

While deputies were investigating, Denman's 14-year-old daughter was found in a "hysterical" state. She told officials she ran from the house when she heard cars pull up, not knowing it was law enforcement.

The teen told deputies Love tied her up and had been holding her in the house since Christmas Eve, which was the last time she saw her mother.

According to Iredell County detectives, Love has only been in North Carolina for about 90 days. They believe Love and Denman knew each other when they lived in New York.

Love is also accused of sexual assault in the case.

He had an outstanding warrant in Ohio for domestic violence related charges and had an active protection order against him.

