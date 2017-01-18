Man being sought in homicide of Iredell County businessman

Deputies are searching for a man believed to be involved in the death of an Iredell County businessman.

New information was released Wednesday in the homicide of 80-year-old Hugh Lee Moose, who, according to neighbors, owned Hugh's Sheet Metal and had rental properties.

PREVIOUS: Sheriff: Well-known businessman victim of homicide in Iredell

The Iredell County Sheriff's Office says someone called 911 from Shiloh Road and hung up around 7 p.m. on Jan 10. When deputies arrived at the call's location, they found Moose found shot dead inside the home.

Deputies learned that an unidentified man, now being sought, stopped at a home and asked to use the phone, saying he had been walking a ling time and was trying to get to Old Mountain Road.

"The man never took his gloves off and ask the citizen to dial a number for him. It is believed the number started with (704) 350, it is also believed that neither call was completed so no record exist," deputies say. The man was given directions to Old Mountain Road and left on foot. This allegedly happened prior to the homicide.

Deputies say a man matching the description was seen close to Moose's home when he was shot.

The person is described as a white man around 5’10" who is between 25 and 35 years old. He was wearing light brown Carhartt type/style overalls with a dark colored backpack.

The man was last observed on a side road off of Shiloh Road.

Sheriff Campbell is asking for the help of the public in the case.

Investigators are asking that anyone who knows the identity of, or who had contact with the unidentified man to call the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Hotline at (704) 928-9804. Members of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Team will be monitoring the phone and callers may be made anonymously.

