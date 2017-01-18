Fire chief treated for smoke inhalation during Conover rescue - | WBTV Charlotte

Fire chief treated for smoke inhalation during Conover rescue

CONOVER, NC (WBTV) -

A fire chief was treated for smoke inhalation after rescuing two people, including a child, from a crashed vehicle in Conover Wednesday morning. 

Fire officials say a car smashed into a brick building on Conover Boulevard East around 7:30 a.m.

The wreck caused smoke to come from the tires as the vehicle continued to run, fire officials say. 

No other injuries were reported. 

