Roasted Butternut Squash Soup

Roasted Butternut Squash Soup

Presented by Chef Adam Reed, Sante' Restaurant

by Chef Adam C. Reed, Santé Restaurant

Serves 8-10

Ingredients

1 three pound Butternut Squash, split lengthwise and seeded.

2 T Butter

2 T Olive Oil

1 cup chopped Onion

1 cup chopped Celery

1 cup chopped Fennel

1 clove garlic

½ t Turmeric

½ t Curry

1 Pear or Apple, peeled and chopped

1 cup White Wine

2 cups Chicken Stock

2 cups Milk

Zest of 1 Orange

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Method

Place squash on a baking pan, flesh side down.  Roast in a 325o oven until baked through.  Test for doneness with a knife.

Put butter and oil in a large pot and bring to medium-high heat.  Add onion, celery, fennel, apple and garlic.  Sauté until tender.  Add spices.  Add white wine and reduce.  Add stock, milk, zest, salt and pepper and bring to a boil then reduce immediately to a simmer.

Add cooked squash.  Continue to simmer for 20 minutes, then purée together.  Adjust consistency to your liking by thinning with either stock or milk or thickening with a roux or a slurry.

