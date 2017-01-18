Presented by Chef Adam Reed, Sante' Restaurant
Roasted Butternut Squash Soup
by Chef Adam C. Reed, Santé Restaurant
Serves 8-10
Ingredients
1 three pound Butternut Squash, split lengthwise and seeded.
2 T Butter
2 T Olive Oil
1 cup chopped Onion
1 cup chopped Celery
1 cup chopped Fennel
1 clove garlic
½ t Turmeric
½ t Curry
1 Pear or Apple, peeled and chopped
1 cup White Wine
2 cups Chicken Stock
2 cups Milk
Zest of 1 Orange
Salt and Pepper, to taste
Method
Place squash on a baking pan, flesh side down. Roast in a 325o oven until baked through. Test for doneness with a knife.
Put butter and oil in a large pot and bring to medium-high heat. Add onion, celery, fennel, apple and garlic. Sauté until tender. Add spices. Add white wine and reduce. Add stock, milk, zest, salt and pepper and bring to a boil then reduce immediately to a simmer.
Add cooked squash. Continue to simmer for 20 minutes, then purée together. Adjust consistency to your liking by thinning with either stock or milk or thickening with a roux or a slurry.