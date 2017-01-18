Man ID'd after being fatally shot by club owner in York Co.

The York County Coroner has identified a 27-year-old man who was fatally shot by a nightclub owner early Sunday morning.

According to officials, Christopher Elkins was transported to Carolina’s Medical Center in Charlotte where he died from his injury. Police say Elkins was shot around 1 a.m. Sunday at The Hideaway Club along Baskins Road in Rock Hill.

Officials said Elkins and several other people were involved in an altercation. They were asked to leave the club and were escorted to the parking lot by employees.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE: Man fatally shot by club owner in York County

A short time later, Elkins reportedly tried to re-enter the club and was stopped by the 76-year-old business owner, where Elkins reportedly assaulted the owner.

As a result, the owner pulled out a gun and fatally shot him.

No charges have been filed in the investigation.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.