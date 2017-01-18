Police: Man with long criminal history found with gun

A Salisbury man with a long criminal history has been arrested again for being in possession of a firearm.

Matthew Grey Morris, 26, was arrested by Salisbury Police, who were assisted by the Rowan Sheriff's Office in a drug investigation.

On Tuesday afternoon a search warrant was executed at a house in the 600 block of Ferndale Drive in Salisbury.

Police say they seized a handgun from Morris, along with 2.7 grams of cocaine, 5.8 grams of marijuana, 3.7 grams of heroin, and drug paraphernalia.

Morris was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, maintaining a dwelling for the illegal drug trade, maintaining a vehicle for the illegal drug trade, and drug possession.

A check of Department of Corrections records show that Morris has already been convicted twice for having a firearm. There are also numerous drug charges going back to 2007, as well as charges for speeding to elude arrest, larceny, resisting police, and driving while impaired.

Bond for Morris is set at $125,000.

