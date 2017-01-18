Sheriff: Woman charged in Mint Hill connected to Rowan sex crimes

A woman who is now in the Mecklenburg County jail is likely connected to a disturbing case of sex crimes involving children, according to investigators with the Rowan County Sheriff's Office.

April Pitchford, 28, was arrested by Mint Hill Police on Wednesday, January 11, charged with the felony of committing a statutory sex offense on a young child.

Rowan County investigators say Pitchford was associated with Joshua Martorelli and Wendy Kasper. Martorelli and Kasper were both charged last week with sex crimes involving children, and in Kasper's case, having sex with a dog.

Martorelli, 33, turned himself in to investigators at the Rowan Magistrate's Office just before 2:00 p.m. on January 10. He is charged with possessing photographic images from secret peeping, and two counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

**WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT**

On January 7 deputies arrested Wendy Arlene Kasper, 36, of Salisbury. They said Kasper engaged in sexual acts with a dog on numerous occasions and had committed the felony of secretly video recording a child in a bathroom for the purpose of sexual gratification.

This investigation indicated that Kasper was involved in child pornography dissemination with Martorelli.

Martorelli is also from Salisbury, and is possibly involved in a larger child pornography group that is still under investigation, according to detectives.

The Rowan Sheriff noted that this information is being shared with other jurisdictions, including the State Bureau of Investigation.

On Friday, Wendy Kasper was arrested for the felony charges of secret peeping with a recording device, possessing photographic images from secret peeping, and three counts of crimes against nature.

Kasper is now out of jail on bond. Martorelli is being held under $50,000 bond, Pitchford's bond is set at $35,000.

