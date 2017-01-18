Red Cross asking for help in severe blood shortage

The American Red Cross is asking donors to help restock its shelves to overcome a severe blood shortage. The shortage comes after several rounds of severe winter weather.

Red Cross says about 300 blood drives across 27 states were forced to cancel due to the recent inclement winter weather, resulting in more than 10,500 blood and platelet donations going uncollected.

“When the Red Cross says there is a shortage, they are not exaggerating,” said Jim Taylor, whose son was born with a rare liver condition. “I now know from experience that what they are saying is somewhere there is a father waiting on the donation that will save his son’s life. When the Red Cross asks for help, what that means is a new dad is praying for a miracle.”

Eligible donors can make an appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Donors are encouraged to make appointments and complete the RapidPass online health history questionnaire at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass to save time when donating.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities in NC:

Charlotte

1/23/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Charlotte Blood Donation Center, 2425 Park Road

1/24/2017: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., University of North Carolina Charlotte Barnhart Student Activity Center, 9201 University City Blvd, HWY 49

1/24/2017: 1:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., University of North Carolina Charlotte Barnhart Student Activity Center, 9201 University City Blvd, HWY 49

1/24/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Charlotte Blood Donation Center, 2425 Park Road

1/25/2017: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Charlotte Blood Donation Center, 2425 Park Road

1/26/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Charlotte Blood Donation Center, 2425 Park Road

1/27/2017: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Charlotte Blood Donation Center, 2425 Park Road

1/27/2017: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., McKee Road Elementary School, 4101 McKee Road

1/28/2017: 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., South Mecklenburg Presbyterian Church, 8601 Bryant Farms Rd.

1/28/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Charlotte Blood Donation Center, 2425 Park Road

1/29/2017: 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Sardis Presbyterian Church, 6100 Sardis Road

1/29/2017: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Charlotte Blood Donation Center, 2425 Park Road

1/30/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Charlotte Blood Donation Center, 2425 Park Road

1/31/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Charlotte Blood Donation Center, 2425 Park Road

2/1/2017: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Charlotte Blood Donation Center, 2425 Park Road

2/2/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Charlotte Blood Donation Center, 2425 Park Road

2/3/2017: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Charlotte Blood Donation Center, 2425 Park Road

2/4/2017: 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Stonebridge Church, 3700 Prosperity Church Road

2/4/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Charlotte Blood Donation Center, 2425 Park Road

2/5/2017: 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., St. Stephen United Methodist Church, 6800 Sardis Rd.

2/5/2017: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1000 East Morehead St.

2/5/2017: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Charlotte Blood Donation Center, 2425 Park Road

2/6/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Charlotte Blood Donation Center, 2425 Park Road

2/7/2017: 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Hawthorne Academy of Health Science, 1411 Hawthorne Lane

2/7/2017: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Coats and Clark, 3430 Torrington Way, 301

2/7/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Charlotte Blood Donation Center, 2425 Park Road

2/8/2017: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Charlotte Blood Donation Center, 2425 Park Road

2/9/2017: 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church Charlotte, 501 N Tryon St

2/9/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Charlotte Blood Donation Center, 2425 Park Road

2/10/2017: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Charlotte Blood Donation Center, 2425 Park Road

2/11/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Charlotte Blood Donation Center, 2425 Park Road

2/12/2017: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Charlotte Blood Donation Center, 2425 Park Road

2/13/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Charlotte Blood Donation Center, 2425 Park Road

2/14/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Charlotte Blood Donation Center, 2425 Park Road

2/15/2017: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Charlotte Blood Donation Center, 2425 Park Road

Taylorsville

1/26/2017: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St Lukes Lutheran Church, 1364 Church Rd

2/1/2017: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Taylorsville YMCA, 260 Black Oak Ridge Road

Morganton

2/10/2017: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Robert L. Patton High School, 701 Enola Rd

2/14/2017: 3 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Mt Home Baptist Church, 2272 Mt Home Church Rd

Concord

1/27/2017: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Charlotte Motor Speedway, 5555 Concord Parkway South

2/7/2017: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Irvin Elementary School, 1400 Gold Rush Drive

2/15/2017: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Center United Methodist Church, 1119 Union St

2/15/2017: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., 24/7 Total Fitness Concord, 1749 Trinity Church Road

Harrisburg

1/30/2017: 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., The Oaks at Town Center, 6300 Roberta Road

Kannapolis

2/3/2017: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Academy Sports, 2211 Elder Lane

Mount Pleasant

2/12/2017: 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., First Baptist Church Mt. Pleasant, 8535 Lee Street

Hudson

1/26/2017: 3 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Saint Johns Evangelical Lutheran Church, 352 Central St

Lenoir

2/2/2017: 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Hancock Surgery Center, 1031 Morganton Blvd SW

2/14/2017: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 315 Greenhaven Drive

Patterson

2/13/2017: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Yadkin Baptist Church, 2044 Roby Martin Rd.

Catawba

1/26/2017: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Redeemer Lutheran, 200 S. Main Street

Hickory

1/23/2017: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 2780 North Center St

1/31/2017: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 547 6th Street NW

2/1/2017: 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Treasure's Vision, 2439 N Center Street

2/4/2017: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Hickory Elks Lodge, 365 Main Avenue NW

2/6/2017: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Sandy Ridge Baptist Church, 3702 16th Street NE

2/13/2017: 3 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Penelope Baptist Church, 3310 Main Ave NW

Newton

2/1/2017: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., St James Lutheran Church, 1942 St James Church Rd

2/3/2017: 11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Agricultural Resource Center, 1175 South Brady Ave

Murphy

2/13/2017: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Shepherd of the Mountains, 68 Fairfax Lane

Boiling Springs

1/25/2017: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Gardner Webb University, 110 South Main St

Grover

2/14/2017: 3 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 403 Cleveland Ave

Kings Mountain

1/31/2017: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Swoogers, 1016 Shelby Rd

Lattimore

2/7/2017: 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Ambassador Baptist College, 101 Stockton St

Dallas

2/14/2017: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Gaston College, 201 Hwy 321 South

Gastonia

2/8/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., First Free Will Baptist - Gastonia, 2316 Union Rd.

Mooresville

1/26/2017: 3 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Williamson's Chapel, 575 Brawley School Rd.

2/10/2017: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Lake Norman Regional Medical Ctr, 171 Fairview Dr.

2/10/2017: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Randy Marion Chevrolet, 200 West Plaza Drive

Statesville

1/25/2017: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Statesville Public Library, 201 Tradd St.

2/3/2017: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Iredell Extension Center, 444 Bristol Dr

2/7/2017: 9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mitchell Community College, 500 W. Broad St.

2/7/2017: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 815 Davie Ave

2/13/2017: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Chestnut Grove Community Center, 177 Chestnut Grove Rd.

Union Grove

2/12/2017: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Union Grove Christian Church, 1851 W. Memorial Hwy

Crouse

2/6/2017: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Anthony Grove Baptist, 100 Anthony Grove Road

Cornelius

2/2/2017: 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., J V Washam Elementary School, 9611 Westmoreland Rd

Davidson

1/31/2017: 1 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Davidson College Student Union, 102N Main Street

2/6/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Davidson College Presbyterian Church Congregation House, 218 Main and Concord Streets, POB 337

2/10/2017: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream, 202 South Main Street

Huntersville

1/23/2017: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Huntersville Blood Donation Center, 9800 Kincey Avenue, Suite 110

1/25/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Priority Honda, 12815 Statesville Road

1/27/2017: 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Huntersville Blood Donation Center, 9800 Kincey Avenue, Suite 110

1/28/2017: 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Huntersville Blood Donation Center, 9800 Kincey Avenue, Suite 110

1/30/2017: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Huntersville Blood Donation Center, 9800 Kincey Avenue, Suite 110

2/3/2017: 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Huntersville Blood Donation Center, 9800 Kincey Avenue, Suite 110

2/4/2017: 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Huntersville Blood Donation Center, 9800 Kincey Avenue, Suite 110

2/6/2017: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Huntersville Blood Donation Center, 9800 Kincey Avenue, Suite 110

2/10/2017: 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Huntersville Blood Donation Center, 9800 Kincey Avenue, Suite 110

2/11/2017: 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Huntersville Blood Donation Center, 9800 Kincey Avenue, Suite 110

2/13/2017: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Huntersville Blood Donation Center, 9800 Kincey Avenue, Suite 110

Mint Hill

2/11/2017: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., St Luke Catholic Church, 13700 Lawyers Road

Candor

2/15/2017: 3 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Macedonia Presbyterian, 3269 Candor Troy Rd

Mount Gilead

2/8/2017: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., West Montgomery High School, 147 Warrior Drive

Rockingham

2/9/2017: 3 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 904 Fayetteville Rd

Albemarle

2/5/2017: 11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., The Albemarle Marketplace, 201 Highway 740 Byp

2/13/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., First Baptist Church Albemarle, 202 N. Second street

New London

1/28/2017: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Tarheel Challenge Academy, 215 N. Main Street

Indian Trail

1/27/2017: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Porter Ridge Elementary School, 2843 Ridge Rd.

Matthews

1/26/2017: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Weddington Middle School, 5903 Deal Rd

2/9/2017: 3 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Team Church, 2301 Stevens Mill Road

Monroe

1/27/2017: 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Sun Valley Elementary School, 5200 Rogers Rd

1/30/2017: 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Emmanuel Baptist Church, 3816 Morgan Mill Road

2/6/2017: 3 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Zion United Methodist Church, 1521 Old Fish Road

Waxhaw

1/29/2017: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., The Mill, 2306 Lawson Drive

2/2/2017: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Kensington Elementary School, 8701 Kensington Drive

2/2/2017: 3 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Waxhaw Elementary, 1101 Old Providence Road

Wingate

1/25/2017: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Wingate Nurses Association, 220 N. Camden St

2/14/2017: 11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Wingate University, Highway 74 East

Upcoming blood donation opportunities in SC:

Fort Mill

2/14/2017: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Pleasant Hill United Methodist, 238 Fort Mill Highway

Lancaster

2/9/2017: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., McDonald Green Elementary, 2763 Lynwood Drive

2/15/2017: 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., McLean Funeral Home, 201 N Catawba Street

Fort Mill

1/31/2017: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. John's United Methodist Church, 130 Tom Hall Street

2/7/2017: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Unity Presbyterian Church, 303 Tom Hall Street

