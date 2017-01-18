Rick Hendrick honored to be inducted Into NASCAR Hall of Fame

On Friday Rick Hendrick will be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame, and while it's an honor for him, he can hardly believe it. "It's just so humbling because you don't feel worthy in some cases. You think about all your heroes that are in the Hall of Fame," Hendrick said.

Hendrick came from humble beginnings, growing up on a farm in rural Virginia, and he hasn't forgotten the lessons he learned there. "You need your neighbors, you have to count on other people, you don't have everything you need there on the farm so you got to borrow things. You have to surround yourself with neighbors and friends that help you."

That's exactly what Rick has done over the years. Hendrick Motorsports began with only five employees. Over the years that number has increased to 500.

There's no doubt that Hendrick has solidified his place in NASCAR history and soon he will be enshrined in the Hall of Fame.

His words of wisdom on being successful: pursue what you love. "You do what you love you're already successful, if you love it enough you'll make a living, if you make a good living and you hate what you do life's short and it would be a miserable way to get up every morning."

