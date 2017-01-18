Update: Salisbury seeking public-private partnership for Fibrant

Proposals have been sent out to prospective private sector partners who may want to buy, lease, or manage Fibrant.

City Manager Lane Bailey made the announcement during the Salisbury City Council meeting on January 17th.

“Cost savings, first the Fibrant utility is second to none in terms of reliability in the market. It is a very strong utility, it provides our own fast, local service. The challenge that we have is financial. We need to do a better job of running the utility financially and a private partner has the expertise to do that," Bailey told WBTV on Wednesday. “When they buy video service for example they can buy in bulk, get better rates. They’re some operational efficiency they have and because of that we think a private partner is our best option to improve the financial stability of the utility.”

Bailey said that the city had been talking with CTC Technology and Energy about coming up with a plan for the future of the broadband utility. That future could involve selling or leasing Fibrant, or having a partner to manage the service.

“They’ll hope us to determine the strength of the proposals that come in and then based on that we’ll begin negotiations with one or possibly two firms to determine who is the best candidate to help us run this operation," Bailey said.

Council approved a resolution allowing Bailey to seek partners.

The goal, Bailey says, is to improve the financial situation for Fibrant and the City.

“Right now the general fund is subsidizing Fibrant to the tune of about, almost $2.2 million a year," Bailey added. “We’re just committed to improving the financial performance and that’s the number one goal.”

Responses to those proposals are required by March 10.

The Checkered Flag restaurant in Salisbury depends on Fibrant for its televisions, phone, and internet service. Cashier Julie Munday says seeking out a partner for Fibrant sounds good, if it does relieve the financial burden on the City.

“The city already owes a whole lot of money and it’s way too much for the city to own." Munday said. "If they can recoup their money from the private sector, and they’ll take over everything, then I say sell it."

