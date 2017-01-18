American Airlines named best in industry, employees get free plane tickets as reward

American Airlines has given each of its 120,000 employees two free plane tickets, after the carrier was named airline of the year by industry trade publication Air Transport World, the (Fort Worth) Star-Telegram reported.

American, based in Fort Worth, Texas, is the dominant carrier at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

The airline was selected “in recognition of the phenomenal achievements by American’s leadership and employees this past year,” the publication’s editors announced Tuesday. “The integration of American and US Airways was practically flawless despite it being the largest, most complex airline merger in history.

“And throughout the integration process, American has maintained a close eye on delivering profitability and shareholder return while also investing more than $3 billion in new customer products and services that include greater on-board connectivity, new entertainment and dining choices, upgraded lounges and new city pair services.”

American is also spending billions more to upgrade its fleet with hundreds of new aircraft, the editors said.

“It was another phenomenal year for American Airlines, and all the credit goes to our team,” American chairman and CEO Doug Parker said in ATW’s announcement of the award. “Our 120,000 team members completed several crucial integration milestones, launched 67 new routes, took delivery of 115 new aircraft, and much more – all while running a solid operation and taking great care of our customers. While we still have much to accomplish, we’re incredibly proud of the work these men and women.”

The full list of 2017 Air Transport World Award winners will be announced later in January. The ATW Awards gala dinner is scheduled for March 28 at the J.W. Marriott Essex House in New York.