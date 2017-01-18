No injuries in northwest Charlotte house fire

No one was hurt in a northwest Charlotte house fire early Wednesday morning.

The Charlotte Fire Department says the fire broke out around 12:15 a.m. at a home in the 3000 block of Sarena Place. One person inside the home was not injured.

Firefighters say the cause was accidental and caused by a space heater.

The main living area and front corner of the home sustained around $25 worth of damage. It took 27 firefighters about 13 minutes to control the fire.

The displaced resident is staying with family.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.