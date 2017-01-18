Record-challenging warm weather ahead of Friday's ALERT DAY

Record-Challenging Warm Weather

Wet End To The Work Week

Another Round of Rain Sunday

Our average high in mid to late January is 51°. We have no chance of staying at or below that number over the next week. In fact, most of our daily lows will be closer to that number. With that said, today's high should soar into the low 70s again, challenging record highs for the day, 71° set back in 1937. As for the weather, it looks to remain quiet through Thursday with mostly clear conditions until late Thursday.

We scale back to the 60s starting on Thursday and we’ll hold there Friday. While we’re going to remain dry Thursday, Friday looks wet, especially in the morning. In fact, the morning commute Friday will most likely be very wet and so I’ve designated Friday as an ALERT DAY. You may want to prepare for that rain and allow for a little extra time to get to work and school

There will be a little break from the rain on Saturday before another system brings rain again for Saturday night and Sunday, probably lingering into Monday morning. We'll watch the weather closely as upper level support could produce heavy rain during this period with possible gusty showers and even a thunderstorm.

At this point, there’s a small chance for severe weather, but that risk could increase over time, so we’ll be watching.

Enjoy the warm weather and have a great humpday.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.