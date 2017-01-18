Armed robbers being sought in hotel parking lot carjacking

Two armed robbers are being sought after a carjacking in a hotel parking lot.

Police say a man and woman pulled a gun on the victim, who wasn't hurt, off Tom Hunter Rd.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say there was a slight hiccup with the initial translation on scene since the the victim speaks Spanish.

Working on initial incorrect information, officers attempted to make a traffic stop on a silver Toyota Camry. The vehicle fled and the officers pursued it as it appeared to match the description of the vehicle stolen in the robbery, according to CMPD.

Officers got new information from the victim on scene that made them stop the pursuit of the Toyota Camry. The victim told them the stolen vehicle was a actually a Toyota SUV. CMPD said "it was apparent that the vehicle we were chasing was not occupied by the robbery suspects."

Officers have not yet located the victim’s stolen car.

