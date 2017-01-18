Missing Huntersville man found safe

A Silver Alert was issued for a missing Huntersville man Wednesday morning.

Police and K9 units were out searching for 75-year-old Charles William Stephens, believed to be endangered. Around 5:30 a.m., officials said Stephens was found safe.

Stephen was initially last seen around 9 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Pembroke Road in Huntersville.

