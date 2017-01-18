NOW: Search team looking for 75-year-old

Hello and good morning! It's Christine Sperow sending you this quick email. I'm at my desk in the newsroom, getting ready to go on set. I just wanted to quickly tell you some of the stories we'll be talking about that are making headlines on WBTV News This Morning. We're live from 4:30-9:00 a.m. on WBTV and Bounce TV.

RIGHT NOW: An entire search team is in Huntersville right now looking for a missing man. He's 75-years-old. We just got word his name is Charles Stephens. WBTV's Micah Smith is at the location where search crews are set up, getting more information on how this man went missing and what's being done right now to find him.

NEW overnight: We're getting new details on how the cause of a house fire in northwest Charlotte on Sarena Place.

Have you been following all the Senate confirmation hearings for President-elect Donald Trump's nominees? Today you'll be seeing a familiar face taking questions at the microphone - South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley.

New research reveals we all (yes, you too) spend a combined 900 billion hours using one particular thing on our cell phones. Can you guess what it is? We'll tell you in the 5 a.m. hour.

PARENTS: We have stories that impact the student in your home. Some Charlotte Mecklenburg School Board members are talking about possibly delaying the student assignment plan. We'll tell you why they are leaning toward that decision. Also, a plan is being proposed in South Carolina to add seat belts to school buses.

NEW at 6 a.m.: We have video showing a growing problem Charlotte school officials want to put an end to. The latest on a fight between students at West Meck High that was caught on camera.

This story is getting serious attention where some South Carolina military families believe their houses caused their children to get cancer. Details at 6:45 a.m.

WEATHER ALERT: We're adding a FIRST ALERT Day to your work week this week. Meteorologist Al Conklin says there are rain chances that could impact the plans you have lined up this week. Watch for his updated and most accurate forecasts every seven minutes.

We're live now. See you on air!

Christine