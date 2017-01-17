Duo wanted after carjacking woman in west Charlotte

Two men are being sought in connection to a carjacking that took place in west Charlotte Tuesday night.

The incident happened on the 2700 block of Freedom Drive, in the parking lot near McDonald's and K-Mart.

Police said the female victim was getting in her car when two men ran up and pulled her out of the vehicle. The duo then jumped in the car and left the scene.

The victim was not injured.

No description of the vehicle or the men who took it has been released.

