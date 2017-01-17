Molly's Kids: 6-year-old saves money to help 3-year-old fighting cancer

Taller girl here is Emily Hedrick. Lives in Hickory. Wanted to save her birthday and Christmas money to buy an American Girl doll. The doll wasn't for her.

Emily's mom, Kelly, says for months her daughter talked about buying the doll for a little girl fighting cancer. She didn't know who - Emily didn't know any kids fighting. She just wanted to do it.

Kelly called hospitals to find a child, but because of privacy laws hospitals couldn't release names. In a long shot, Kelly emailed me.

This was months ago. I hooked Kelly up with Emma Holt's mom, Melinda, who said it was fine to share their information. Emma had been diagnosed on Christmas Eve, 2015.

Never heard another thing about it.

Until today.

This picture of Emily and Emma skipping through a Chick-Fil-A parking lot. Melinda said it was after a fabulous lunch meeting where the moms became friends and Emily gave Emma the doll. The girls were holding hands by the end, playing, BOTH loving life... and Emma is now in awe of her new big-girl pal.

Emily Hedrick. Don't forget the name. Living life with that much heart at the ripe age of 7?... this girl's got big things ahead.

#MollysKids

**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.**