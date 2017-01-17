Cyclist hit by driver who sped off asking for public's help

Drive down Providence road and you may see the white poster boards attached to telephone polls. Rhonda and Michael Gibbons hope you do. They've put up the signs hoping to find the person they say hit Rhonda and sped off.

Both are experienced cyclists. Rhonda rode nearly 100 miles per week until the accident that left her with a pelvis broken in three places. It happened on January 6, around 6:15 in the morning near Newhall Road.

I made my turn into the turn lane and shortly after I felt a big bump," Rhonda said.

Rhonda said she was wearing bright colors and always takes the proper precautions while riding.

"Always ride with a group. I choose to ride early in the morning because there is less traffic," she said.

Rhonda said she fell so hard her helmet cracked.

"I felt it. I was slammed to the ground," she said.

A walker is now helping her get around as she nurses her injuries. But Rhonda doesn't know much about what happened that day because the person responsible took off.

"I just can't believe people would do that," she said.

Rhonda said two men saw what happened and stopped to help her, but left by the time police arrived.

"There would have been a lot less confusion if the person that hit Rhonda had stopped and helped," Michael said.

That's why he's hung the signs hoping to find and get more information about the person who did this to his wife.

"Maybe those two gentlemen commute to work and would be going that same way," he said.

Rhonda's journey from her bicycle to bedrest was quick and she just wants the person responsible for that to come forward.

"Who knows if I will get back on the bike? I truly love riding, but I've just kind of set that question aside to answer later," she said.

Police have not released a description of the vehicle involved. If you have any information about the accident, call CMPD Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

