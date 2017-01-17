Fire damages Salisbury apartment - | WBTV Charlotte

Fire damages Salisbury apartment

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) -

Fire and smoke caused damage to an apartment in Salisbury on Tuesday night.

The fire was called in at approximately 8:10 pm at the Rolling Hills Apartments just off Ashbrook Road and Highway 70.

There was a large response from firefighters since it was in an apartment building, but fortunately the fire was confined to the kitchen of one unit and did not extend through the building.

Investigators with the Salisbury Fire Department are taking a look at the fire but have not determined the cause.

