Police: Popular Charlotte designer arrested for assault on female

A popular Charlotte designer was arrested after police charged him over the weekend with assaulting his girlfriend earlier this month.

William Wilson, 40, was booked into the Mecklenburg County Jail Sunday night.

Wilson is commonly known as "The Clothier" online, with tens of thousands of followers on social media. He designs clothes for celebrities of the sports and entertainment worlds and for business leaders.

According to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police report, a woman told officers Wilson assaulted her on January 6, by pushing her several times. She identified herself to police as Wilson's girlfriend.

It happened along the 250-block of W Martin Luther King Boulevard, across from Romare Bearden Park. The report doesn't say if the woman sustained any serious injuries from the alleged assault.

Wilson contacted WBTV Tuesday evening, denying the allegations.

"I've never hit a woman and would never hit a woman. My mom is a domestic violence survivor and I would never disrespect her or what she went through," Wilson said. "My foundation is all about protecting victims and I've spent my life protecting people. I would never hit a woman."

Williams admits he had words with a woman, but said it was only by phone on January 5.

"We just got into an argument and I said, 'you leave me alone, I leave you alone,'" Williams said. "[We] went about our business and I thought everything was fine, and next thing I know I'm getting a knock on the door from the police department."

On the strength of her accusation, Wilson was forced to spend 48 hours in jail.

"It was humiliating to say the least... it's humiliating," Williams said, adding, "but, I'd rather have to go through that than not have that law in place. I'm sure that law has saved some lives."

According to his company's website, Wilson supports a number of philanthropic causes, "but the one nearest and dearest to his heart is domestic violence."

"Growing up, William cried himself to sleep many nights after hearing the thuds and crashes of his mother being thrown against walls at the hands of her abusive husband," Wilson's website states. "He has more memories of seeing his mother in a sling or with a swollen face than any kid should remember. To this day, he attempts to speak on the surface of the issue, because speaking too deeply on it brings him to tears."

Wilson also started an annual celebrity golf tournament in 2010 to raise funds to support domestic violence awareness organizations.

This year's event is expected to be held in mid-May at the Carolina Lakes Golf Club.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.