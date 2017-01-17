Sage Surratt heading to Wake Forest

After verbally committing to Harvard in October then re-opening his recruitment, Lincolnton wide receiver Sage Surratt has now committed to Wake Forest.

He picked the Deacs over Harvard, Duke, and North Carolina where his brother Chazz is a freshman quarterback.

Sage had a monster season for the Wolves last season as he set state records in receptions with 129 and yards with 2,103.

That senior season just capped an outstanding career at both Lincolnton and East Lincoln.

For his career, he set state records for catches with 366, yards with 5,925, and touchdowns with 80.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.