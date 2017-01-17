SC lawmakers propose seat belts on school buses

A proposal to require seat belts on South Carolina school buses was presented to lawmakers in the education and public works committee in Columbia on Tuesday.

The bill, H 3027, was sponsored by Rep. Gary Clary (R-Pickens County).

Clary told WBTV he was in the process of writing legislation in 2016 around the time of a deadly school bus crash in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

If lawmakers pass the proposed bill, lap seat belts would be required on school buses by the summer of 2018.

Lancaster County Schools Transportation Director Bryan Vaughn said discussions are important, but is concerned that adding seat belts isn’t as simple as it sounds.

“There’s some issues about retrofitting buses, there’s some issues about the times that routes would take,” Vaughn said.

Many of the state buses are old and Vaughn estimates it would cost thousands of dollars to add the seat belts.

Route times may also take longer. Vaughn had concerns that younger children might need help buckling in, or unbuckling quickly in the event of an emergency. He said school districts might even need to consider adding aides to routes.

“Somebody’s got to make sure that child gets on that bus properly, and gets seat belted in adequately, because if that child is not seat belted in properly, it defeats the purpose,” Vaughn said.

For the most part, Vaughn said students ride on state-owned buses. The district does own a few buses with seat belts.

The buses are only used to transport special needs students or younger children in a head start program.

Even with the financial challenges that may come with seat belts, Vaughn said you cannot put a price on safety.

“Anything we can do to help with the safety of children, is certainly something we advocate for,” Vaughn said.

Rep. Clary said that a fiscal impact study should help lawmakers get a better idea about estimated costs.

A handful of other states already have a seat belt requirement.

